Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 over the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

