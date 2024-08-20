Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.51. 1,803,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.