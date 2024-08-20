WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Insider Junkoo Kim Buys 22,596 Shares

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Junkoo Kim acquired 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Junkoo Kim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Junkoo Kim bought 18,935 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $241,231.90.
WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of WBTN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 419,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,336. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WBTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.
