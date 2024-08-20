WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Insider Junkoo Kim Buys 22,596 Shares

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) insider Junkoo Kim acquired 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Junkoo Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Junkoo Kim bought 18,935 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $241,231.90.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of WBTN stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 419,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,336. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $32,145,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $18,346,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,352,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WBTN

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.