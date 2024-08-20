Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Papa Johns International (PZZA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Papa Johns International (NASDAQ: PZZA):

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Papa Johns International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Papa Johns International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Papa Johns International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. 351,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,810. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa Johns International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the second quarter worth about $93,586,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,698,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 192,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

