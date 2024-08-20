WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELLFree Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.