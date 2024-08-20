WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
