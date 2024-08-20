WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.08. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Eva Fong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

