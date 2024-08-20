Wells Fargo & Company Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 642,016,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock worth $723,987,410. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

