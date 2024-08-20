WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $317.47 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WEMIX has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 531,178,721 coins and its circulating supply is 409,415,993 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 531,113,920.8652409 with 409,379,153.11279833 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.74729412 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,045,655.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

