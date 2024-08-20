Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,710. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,048.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 194,748 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

