Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDO stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,710. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
