Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 39,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $64.40. 648,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,730. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

