Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 161,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 114,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$25.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

