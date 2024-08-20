Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass Sells 500 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,275 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Weyco Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Weyco Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

