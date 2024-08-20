Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass Sells 500 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey S. Douglass sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $16,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,275 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.73. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 33.88%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
