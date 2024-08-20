Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

