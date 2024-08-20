Whirlpool Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:WHR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.10. 616,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.63. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

