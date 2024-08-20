WHY 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.24 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHY has a total market capitalization of $110.85 million and $5.24 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHY has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is up 24.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,842,154.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHY using one of the exchanges listed above.

