Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 5th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $155.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward has a 12-month low of $119.03 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

