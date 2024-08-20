Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $134.97 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $567.11 or 0.00937692 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $897.66 million and approximately $134.97 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

