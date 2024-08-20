WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$257.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$252.00 to C$257.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$239.00 to C$241.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a C$255.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$222.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$216.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$214.47. The company has a market cap of C$27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.