X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 9,354 put options.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

