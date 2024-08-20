Xai (XAI) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $118.57 Million

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a total market capitalization of $118.57 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,234,665,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,882,862 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,234,538,248.8315086 with 563,755,290.7246835 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21330546 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $19,923,573.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.