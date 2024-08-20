XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. XOS has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

