XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
XOS Price Performance
About XOS
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XOS
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.