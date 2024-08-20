Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 191,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 355,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,444 shares of company stock worth $903,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

