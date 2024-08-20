Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market cap of $92.58 million and $4.45 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zentry has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Zentry Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,691,848,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,793,944,777 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,691,732,535.350931 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01676248 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,625,108.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars.

