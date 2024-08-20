ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIMGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 1,840,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,098,597. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

