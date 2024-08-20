ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 2.5% on Strong Earnings

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 3,575,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,109,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

