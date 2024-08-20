ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

NYSE CL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.46. 405,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,087. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

