ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.58.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 770,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

