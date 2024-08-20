ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.80. 735,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,489. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

