12,174 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,833. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

