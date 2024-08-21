14,413 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextracker Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.
Nextracker Company Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
