14,413 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,643,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

