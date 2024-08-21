158 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 12.5% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Adobe by 7.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 71,853 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $562.25. 1,218,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,033. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.29. The stock has a market cap of $249.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

