18,204 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,871 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,819.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

