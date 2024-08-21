31,250 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

