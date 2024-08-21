3,486 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 633,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

