429 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.11. The company had a trading volume of 337,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,056. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

