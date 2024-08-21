Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $112.05. Approximately 692,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,999,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $4,701,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 231.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

