Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 23,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 46,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

