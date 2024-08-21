Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $3,426,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.40. 76,687,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,187,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $252.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

