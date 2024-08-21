aelf (ELF) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a market cap of $284.45 million and $13.92 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

