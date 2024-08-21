Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.210-5.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.27.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.94. 2,262,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,803. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

