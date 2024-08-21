AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 3,415,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,472,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.