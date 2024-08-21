Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,323. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

