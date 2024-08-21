AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Update

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTI opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $482.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. AlTi Global has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.22.

In other AlTi Global news, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 47,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $230,232.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,450.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,953,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,586,792.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 47,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $230,232.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,450.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,281 shares of company stock valued at $746,256 and sold 40,152 shares valued at $191,194. 22.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

