American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

American Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AREC traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $42.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AREC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

