AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ POWWP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.
About AMMO
