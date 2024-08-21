Analysts Issue Forecasts for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Kim expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $177.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.02. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, CEO Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,790,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,035,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,732 shares of company stock valued at $503,872 over the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

