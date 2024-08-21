Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $198.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

