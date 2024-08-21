Analysts Offer Predictions for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.