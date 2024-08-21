Anthony J. Recupero Sells 2,087 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $29,572.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,279.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 234,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,173. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $591.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SI-BONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.