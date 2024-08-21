APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for APA in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. APA has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after buying an additional 2,736,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of APA by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,865,000 after buying an additional 455,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

