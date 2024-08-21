Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) versus Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) and Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aptevo Therapeutics and Genprex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genprex has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,415.15%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.2, suggesting that its share price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genprex has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Genprex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -221.61% -110.89% Genprex N/A -272.65% -198.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Genprex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Genprex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 0.51 -$17.41 million N/A N/A Genprex N/A N/A -$30.86 million N/A N/A

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Genprex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Its product pipeline comprises Acclaim-1, which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; Acclaim-2, which is in phase phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Acclaim-3, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company also develops ONC-001, REQORSA as a monotherapy, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat advance non-small cell lung cancer; and ONC-002, REQORSA with Tarceva, which is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. Genprex, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

